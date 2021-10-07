Nagpur Court acquits mother accused of murdering her own son via supari killing

Nagpur: The Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday acquitted four people including a mother of deceased, accused of killing a youth back in October 2015. Justice S C More acquitted the accused based on the lack of evidence.

A body of one, Mahesh Gangadhar Wasnik was found in Lokhande Nagar on October 31, 2015. Cops subsequently registered an offence of murder and launched a probe into the matter.

During the investigation some shocking revaluation came to fore. Latabai Gangadhar Wasnik, the mother of the deceased had reportedly gave supari to kill her own son with the help of one Rahul Bhautik, Trimurti Nagar.

Cops established that Bhautik had introduced Latabai with accused Ravi Patle Trimurti Nagar and Ankesh Mandlekar who later murdered her son Mahesh.

Cops booked all the four accused on the charges of murder and destroying evidence and had placed them under arrest.

During the trail, eight witnesses were examined by the court. However, at the end Justice S C More acquitted all four accused on the basis of lack of concrete evidence.

Adv Sameer Sonwane, Adv Amit Thakur and Adv Aquiq Mirza represented the accused.