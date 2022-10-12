Nagpur couple extorts Rs 15 lakh from woman using her bogus ‘confession about murder’

Nagpur: A con couple extorted Rs 15 lakh from a woman by using her bogus confession on a stamp paper about a murder that never happened. The couple allegedly forced the woman for writing “I have committed a murder” on a stamp paper and hatched a criminal conspiracy for extortion. The couple was arrested by Jaripatka Police.

The accused have been identified as Amit Tiwari (35) and his wife Renuka (28), both are residents of Sitabuldi.

Amit is a history-sheeter. On a complaint lodged by a 35- year-old woman, Jaripatka Police registered a case of criminal conspiracy, extortion and fraud against the couple and arrested them.

According to police, the victim is a resident of Jaripatka and a relative of accused Renuka. The victim clicked on a link of an online game on Facebook mobile app in September 2011. A page opened in the app which offered immediate returns of Rs 17,000 against the investment of Rs 12,000. She played the game and won Rs 17,000. Soon after, she received another message for investment of Rs one lakh in the game. The woman borrowed Rs 1 lakh from a relative and invested in the game. But, she lost the game and the money. The relative started asking her to return the borrowed Rs 1 lakh. The victim told Renuka about this.

The accused Renuka promised to arrange Rs 1 lakh and collected some money from her on the pretext of processing fees. Later, Renuka told the victim that the moneylender fled the city. Soon after, she forced the victim to write on a stamp paper “I have committed a murder” and used the stamp paper to blackmail her. The accused couple Amit and Renuka extorted Rs 15 lakh from the woman in the past one year, police said.

Fed up of regular extortion, the victim narrated the incident to her relatives who suggested that she should lodge a complaint. Jaripatka Police have registered the case and arrested the accused persons.

