Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
Nagpur: Nine more coronavirus cases have been reported from Nagpur today Sunday morning, taking the overall tally in the city to 72 confirmed city DIO. With this still date, 11 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 50 patients have been admitted in Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College.
Over 300 Covid-19 cases in a day: Maharashtra crosses grim milestone for third time this month
After the relatively low numbers of Covid-19 cases in the past two days, Maharashtra on Saturday registered a jump in the number with 328 more infections, taking the state’s tally to 3,648.
Of these, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 184 people testing positive for the disease.
“328 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the state. Highest 184 of the new cases have been recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune which reported 78 cases,” a statement from Maharashtra health department said.
Saturday was the third time this month that single-day numbers crossed the 300-mark in Maharashtra. The state also recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, taking its toll to 211, the state health department said.