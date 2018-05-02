Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 19th, 2020

    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72

    Nagpur: Nine more coronavirus cases have been reported from Nagpur today Sunday morning, taking the overall tally in the city to 72 confirmed city DIO. With this still date, 11 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 50 patients have been admitted in Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College.

    Over 300 Covid-19 cases in a day: Maharashtra crosses grim milestone for third time this month

    After the relatively low numbers of Covid-19 cases in the past two days, Maharashtra on Saturday registered a jump in the number with 328 more infections, taking the state’s tally to 3,648.

    Of these, Mumbai recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 184 people testing positive for the disease.

    “328 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,648 in the state. Highest 184 of the new cases have been recorded in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai area followed by Pune which reported 78 cases,” a statement from Maharashtra health department said.

    Saturday was the third time this month that single-day numbers crossed the 300-mark in Maharashtra. The state also recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, taking its toll to 211, the state health department said.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Liquor being sold at medical store amid lockdown
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Eight held for gambling on cockfight, material worth Rs 22.12 lakh seized
    Maharashtra News
    सलील देशमुखांचा पुढाकाराने सॅनेटायझरचे वाटप
    सलील देशमुखांचा पुढाकाराने सॅनेटायझरचे वाटप
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया- पुलिस छापा : 1900 लीटर कैरोसिन बरामद
    गोंदिया- पुलिस छापा : 1900 लीटर कैरोसिन बरामद
    पेंच नेशनल पार्क में बाघ शावक की हुई मौत..
    पेंच नेशनल पार्क में बाघ शावक की हुई मौत..
    Trending News
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Coronavirus in Nagpur: Four more test positive, tally jumps to 63
    Featured News
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    Tiger mauls woman to death in Nagzira wilds
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    One more Covid +ve in Nagpur, Cases now at 59
    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    Nagpur Coronavirus Update: 9 new cases reported; tally rises to 72
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    नागपुरात वादळी वाऱ्यासह पाऊस
    वाडी नवणीतनगर येथील मोकाट व बिमार डूकारांची नगरपरिषद तर्फे धरपकड प्रारंभ!
    वाडी नवणीतनगर येथील मोकाट व बिमार डूकारांची नगरपरिषद तर्फे धरपकड प्रारंभ!
    In Nagpur recovered +ve Coronavirus patient arrested
    In Nagpur recovered +ve Coronavirus patient arrested
    नवजात शिशुंसाठी मनपा उपलब्ध करून देतेय आहार
    नवजात शिशुंसाठी मनपा उपलब्ध करून देतेय आहार
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    गठई कामगार आणि नाभिक समाजाची आर्थिक कुचंबणा : बावनकुळे
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने केले 125 लिटर मोहा दारू जप्त
    राज्य उत्पादन शुल्क विभागाने केले 125 लिटर मोहा दारू जप्त
    महासंकटाच्या काळात ‘मैत्री’चा आधार
    महासंकटाच्या काळात ‘मैत्री’चा आधार
    डासांमार्फत होणा-या आजारांच्या प्रतिबंधासाठी मनपाची स्वच्छता मोहिम
    डासांमार्फत होणा-या आजारांच्या प्रतिबंधासाठी मनपाची स्वच्छता मोहिम
    लेकिन ! उनका क्या जो केवल किराये के पैसों पर ही है निर्भर
    लेकिन ! उनका क्या जो केवल किराये के पैसों पर ही है निर्भर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145