    Published On : Mon, Aug 10th, 2020

    Nagpur Corona Update : 604 positives,19 death.

    Nagpur: The number of infected people in Nagpur is constantly increasing. On Monday, with 19 death, 604 samples were found positive in the city. Now the number of infected has reached 9384.

    Out of a total of 604 positive samples, 113 from Mayo, 104 from Medical, 34 from AIIMS, 20 from Neeri, 13 from Mafsu, 75 from Private Lab and 245 from Antigen were positive.

    The total figure of death has reached 334 with the deaths of new 19 people. On Monday, 177 patients recovered and went home. In all, a total of 4869 patients have become healthy.

