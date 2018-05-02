Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 24th, 2020

    Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365

    Nagpur: Reports of 39 patients were found positive. With this, the number of corona patients has increased to 1365. On Wednesday, 28 patients tested positive, Neeri Lab, 7 Mayo, 3 Medical and one were tested in private lab.

    The 28 sample positives in Neeri are from the Rajnagar Quarantine Center. The center has quarantined people from Naikatlab and Bangladesh.

    The samples which came positive in Mayo are from the VNIT Quarantine Center and Hanspuri patients. 139 samples were sent from the Rajnagar Quarantine Center to Neeri Lab for examination. Of these, 28 were sample positive, 105 negative and 6 samples inclusive.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365
    Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365
    नागपुर में 39 नए मरीज, कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 1365
    नागपुर में 39 नए मरीज, कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या हुई 1365
    नागपुरात वाढलेल्या वीज बिलविरोधात भाजप रस्त्यावर उतरणार
    नागपुरात वाढलेल्या वीज बिलविरोधात भाजप रस्त्यावर उतरणार
    शेलके,चौधरी व कुमेरिया का आयुक्त को समर्थन व शेष का विरोध
    शेलके,चौधरी व कुमेरिया का आयुक्त को समर्थन व शेष का विरोध
    वाकेश्वरमधील महिलेला विवस्त्र करण्याचा प्रकार प्रकरणाची सखोल चौकशी दोषींवर कारवाईची मागणी
    वाकेश्वरमधील महिलेला विवस्त्र करण्याचा प्रकार प्रकरणाची सखोल चौकशी दोषींवर कारवाईची मागणी
    Gadkari launches scheme to provide Rs 20,000 cr guarantee cover to MSMEs
    Gadkari launches scheme to provide Rs 20,000 cr guarantee cover to MSMEs
    १०८ अंबुलन्स चालकांना कोरोना पार्श्भूमीवर जीवन विमा संरक्षण कवच तातडीने घोषित करा : मनसेची सरकारला मागणी
    १०८ अंबुलन्स चालकांना कोरोना पार्श्भूमीवर जीवन विमा संरक्षण कवच तातडीने घोषित करा : मनसेची सरकारला मागणी
    Over 3000 COVID-19 samples tested at CSIR-NEERI
    Over 3000 COVID-19 samples tested at CSIR-NEERI
    VIT Webinar Series – RJ Nisha
    VIT Webinar Series – RJ Nisha
    घरगुती वीजग्राहकांना जूनमधील वीजबिल भरण्यासाठी सुलभ हप्त्यांची सवलत
    घरगुती वीजग्राहकांना जूनमधील वीजबिल भरण्यासाठी सुलभ हप्त्यांची सवलत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0