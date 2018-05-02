Nagpur Corona Update: 39 new patients, corona infected number jumps to 1365

Nagpur: Reports of 39 patients were found positive. With this, the number of corona patients has increased to 1365. On Wednesday, 28 patients tested positive, Neeri Lab, 7 Mayo, 3 Medical and one were tested in private lab.

The 28 sample positives in Neeri are from the Rajnagar Quarantine Center. The center has quarantined people from Naikatlab and Bangladesh.

The samples which came positive in Mayo are from the VNIT Quarantine Center and Hanspuri patients. 139 samples were sent from the Rajnagar Quarantine Center to Neeri Lab for examination. Of these, 28 were sample positive, 105 negative and 6 samples inclusive.