Nagpur Corona Update: 869 new cases, 30 deaths, tally close to 20k mark in Nagpur

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases seem to have left both District Administration and Nagpurians helpless at the moment, with every protective steps ended in vain, the cases inches closer to cross 20,000 mark. The district on Saturday witness rise of 869 new cases and also registered 30 fresh deaths.

With the latest development the cases of virus borne disease have reached 19,615 while, 683 person have also succumbed to the global pandemic, an official release states.

Though, Nagpur in last couple of days witnessing astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patience was also seen today as 875 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 10,239 out of which 1993 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 52.20%.