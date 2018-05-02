Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Aug 22nd, 2020

    Nagpur Corona Update: 869 new cases, 30 deaths, tally close to 20k mark in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases seem to have left both District Administration and Nagpurians helpless at the moment, with every protective steps ended in vain, the cases inches closer to cross 20,000 mark. The district on Saturday witness rise of 869 new cases and also registered 30 fresh deaths.

    With the latest development the cases of virus borne disease have reached 19,615 while, 683 person have also succumbed to the global pandemic, an official release states.

    Though, Nagpur in last couple of days witnessing astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patience was also seen today as 875 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 10,239 out of which 1993 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached to 52.20%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Traders Will Not Apply To Corporation For Trade License: NVCC
    Traders Will Not Apply To Corporation For Trade License: NVCC
    Nagpur Corona Update: 869 new cases, 30 deaths, tally close to 20k mark in Nagpur
    Nagpur Corona Update: 869 new cases, 30 deaths, tally close to 20k mark in Nagpur
    RTE: 67 % admissions finalised in Nagpur district
    RTE: 67 % admissions finalised in Nagpur district
    NT Impact: Sadar cops register case in Khamla youth stripped, filmed case
    NT Impact: Sadar cops register case in Khamla youth stripped, filmed case
    गोंदिया: हर्षोल्लास से स्वागत , विराजे विघ्नहर्ता
    गोंदिया: हर्षोल्लास से स्वागत , विराजे विघ्नहर्ता
    Investor Ravi Agrawal Raises Stakes in Infibeam Avenues
    Investor Ravi Agrawal Raises Stakes in Infibeam Avenues
    Video: Alexis hospital ने किया मानवता को शर्मसार, ज्यादा पैसों के लिए नहीं किया भर्ती, जख्मी युवक की हुई मौत
    Video: Alexis hospital ने किया मानवता को शर्मसार, ज्यादा पैसों के लिए नहीं किया भर्ती, जख्मी युवक की हुई मौत
    मराठा साम्राज्य का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और प्रसिद्ध चांदी का सिक्का “श्री गणपति”.
    मराठा साम्राज्य का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण और प्रसिद्ध चांदी का सिक्का “श्री गणपति”.
    आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला हो : गुप्ता
    आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला हो : गुप्ता
    डॉ. शारदा रोशनखेडे यांना डि.लीट नुकतीच प्रदान
    डॉ. शारदा रोशनखेडे यांना डि.लीट नुकतीच प्रदान
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145