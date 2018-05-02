Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 2nd, 2020

    Nagpur corona cases jump to 142 as 5 more test positive

    Nagpur: Five more persons reportedly tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Friday. All the patients were already placed under institutional quarantine and reportedly shared Nagpur city’s Satranjipura hot-spot connection.

    With this latest developments, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 142 by Friday night, revealed the data tabled by District Administration.

    So far as many as 46 patients were successfully treated from the disease and have returned home.
    Though, the global pandemic had also claimed two lives in Nagpur city. Currently as many as 95 patients are being treated with virus borne disease.


