Nagpur cops search Sontu’s house in Gondia, land, property documents seized

Nagpur/Gondia: In a significant development, the Nagpur Crime Branch and the Economic Offenses Wing, accompanied by fraudster Anant, alias Sontu Jain, conducted a physical search at the residence of the accused in Civil Lines, Kaka Chowk in Gondia, on Thursday evening. The search was in connection with a staggering Rs 58 crore online fraud. The search has led to the recovery of land documents and property papers associated with land transactions and plots.

On Thursday at 8:30 pm, a police team from the Nagpur Crime Branch, accompanied by Sontu Jain’s employees, arrived at the ‘Kurta Wala’ shop, located on the main road between Gorelal Chowk and Shri Tokijiz Chowk in Gondia. They unsealed the shop, which had been locked by the employees, and conducted a thorough search that continued until 11:30 pm.

It is worth noting that after Sontu Jain, an international bookie, surrendered himself in the lower court of Nagpur following the rejection of his anticipatory bail application by the Supreme Court, several names emerged during intensive questioning. Based on this information, the Nagpur police conducted a raid at the residence of Dr. Gaurav Bagga, a friend of Sontu Jain.

A substantial amount of cash and gold were seized during the raid. Additionally, the police apprehended Ankit Khandelwal, the manager of Axis Bank, who was involved in transferring cash and gold from one locker to another. Another youth who assisted Sontu Jain in evading arrest was also detained. The investigation is ongoing, and continuous interrogations are taking place regarding the accused.

Information obtained from sources suggests that the police also conducted a search at the Lavish Hotel located behind the petrol pump on the Purana Bus Stand Road. Further details of the seized items and the operation will be disclosed by senior officers of the Nagpur Police soon.

