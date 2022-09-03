Nagpur cops rescue school principal kidnapped for Rs 30 lakh ransom, identify accused

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Police have successfully rescued the school principal who was allegedly kidnapped by some miscreants on Friday night. Cops have identified the accused in this connection. The efforts to nab them are underway, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar here, on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that aensation prevailed across Nagpur as a school Principal was abducted from Mankapur area of the city on Friday night. A resident of Jaripatka, the Principal has been missing since last night. When his daughter called, the kidnappers picked up the phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh in return for releasing her father. The police are vigorously tracing the accused and the Principal. Entire Nagpur Police Force is busy in solving this kidnapping case.

Advertisement

According to information received from sources, Pradeep Motiramani, a resident of Jaripatka, is the Principal of Mahatma Gandhi Primary School in Jaripatka area. He had left the house last night on his two-wheeler, but when he did not return home till late night, the family members got panicky. When Motiramani’s daughter contacted her father’s mobile, the kidnappers picked up the phone instead of her father and clearly said that if you want to see the father alive, then by Saturday afternoon keep Rs 30 lakh ready. She was also warned not to inform the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement