Nagpur cops rescue minor girl kidnapped in Dec, 2021 and taken to MP

Nagpur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Crime Branch traced and rescued a minor girl who was kidnapped by unidentified person(s) on December 27, 2021 in the jurisdiction of Gittikhadan police.

Since the girl was not traced even after four months after registration of an offence at Gittikhadan Police Station, the case was handed over to Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Crime Branch. The cops took painstaking efforts and also used technology to trace the girl. With the technology, the Crime Branch sleuths traced the location of the girl at Chhatrapati Nagar, District Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, a team of cops comprising API Gajanan Chambhare, head constable Dnyaneshwar Dhoke, NPC Sharif Sheikh, Woman NPC Arti Chauhan was dispatched. The cops went to the house of suspected accused Vivek Amarprasad Shukla and grilled him. Later, the team of cops found the girl in the house of the accused Shukla and was rescued.

After the medical exam of the girl and registering an offence, she was handed over to Gittikhadan police for further course of action.

The action was carried out by PI Nanda Mangate, API Gajanan Chambhare, Inspector Rekha Samkpal, PSI Balram Zadokar, head constables Dnyaneshwar Dhoke, Manish Paraye, Rajendra Atkale, NPCs Sunil Wakde, Sharif Sheikh, Woman NPC Arti Chauhan, Sepoy Rishikesh Dumre under the guidance of Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy and DCP (Crime) Chinmay Pandit.

