Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!

Nagpur: As the Second Capital of the State found solace after three railway tankers containing liquid oxygen supply of 20 toone metric toone each reached Nagpur from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Friday night; Nagpur Police are on their toes to ensure oxygen transportation is unhindered and takes place as planed.

Earlier, disrupted oxygen supply had left people gasping for breath while in many cases the unfortunate had occurred as there were no arrangements to meet the demands. Perturbed over distressing deaths in the district owing to paucity of basic medical facilities like beds, oxygen, medicines etc, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has recently flanked Centre Government and local administration. This has resulted in arranging the oxygen supply for the district.

Thus, in a bid to ensure smooth oxygen supply and check consignment; Nagpur Police have launched tracking system to make sure oxygen transportation is unhindered and takes place as planed.



