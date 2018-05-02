Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021

    Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!

    Nagpur: As the Second Capital of the State found solace after three railway tankers containing liquid oxygen supply of 20 toone metric toone each reached Nagpur from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) on Friday night; Nagpur Police are on their toes to ensure oxygen transportation is unhindered and takes place as planed.

    Earlier, disrupted oxygen supply had left people gasping for breath while in many cases the unfortunate had occurred as there were no arrangements to meet the demands. Perturbed over distressing deaths in the district owing to paucity of basic medical facilities like beds, oxygen, medicines etc, the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has recently flanked Centre Government and local administration. This has resulted in arranging the oxygen supply for the district.

    Thus, in a bid to ensure smooth oxygen supply and check consignment; Nagpur Police have launched tracking system to make sure oxygen transportation is unhindered and takes place as planed.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!
    Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!
    Nitin Gadkari gets his second COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Nitin Gadkari gets his second COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 16-year-old girl in Ajni
    Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 16-year-old girl in Ajni
    Yash Satpute extends medical help to Nagpur-based Covid-19 patient admitted in Surat
    Yash Satpute extends medical help to Nagpur-based Covid-19 patient admitted in Surat
    Young priest succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    Young priest succumbs to Covid-19 in Nagpur
    CBI raids ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, Katol
    CBI raids ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence in Nagpur, Katol
    माजी गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख यांच्या निवासस्थानी सीबीआयचा छापा
    माजी गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख यांच्या निवासस्थानी सीबीआयचा छापा
    सावनेर के युवाओं ने की कोविड सेंटर में ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था
    सावनेर के युवाओं ने की कोविड सेंटर में ऑक्सीजन की व्यवस्था
    सरकारी मशीनरी लड़खड़ाई,नए निजी अस्पतालों की नहीं दी जा रही मान्यता
    सरकारी मशीनरी लड़खड़ाई,नए निजी अस्पतालों की नहीं दी जा रही मान्यता
    CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for corruption
    CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for corruption
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145