Nagpur cops on hunt for city Shiv Sena chief, aides in fraud, extortion cases

Nagpur: As the series of fraud and extortion cases pile up against, Shiv Sena City Chief Mangesh Shyamraoji Kadao, Commissioner of Police, Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay himself intervened into the matter and directed Crime Branch to take over investigation into all cases of extortion, cheating and other property-related frauds registered against Kadao and his accomplices.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr. Nilesh Bharne told Nagpur Today that so far three FIRs have been filed against the accused Kadao and his accomplices. Cops have launched the manhunt for all the absconding accused and investigation is underway. Bharne also urged to the citizens, who had fallen prey to Kadao and his gang in such crimes, to come forward without fear and lodge complaint at Nagpur Crime Branch Office.

Kadao, resident of Plot No 5859, Dongre Layout, Abhyankar Nagar, was also booked for allegedly defrauding a bank by availing a loan of Rs 50 lakh against the property which he had already committed to sell to a middle-aged man after making an agreement with him.

According to police, Kadao had made an agreement towards the sale of his shop with a 48-year-old Devanand Babasaheb Shirke, a resident of Raghuji Nagar, near Chhota Tajbag, in November 2013. Shirke had given Rs 18 lakh to Kadao at the time of agreement. As per the agreement, the remaining amount of 3.50 lakh was to be given by Shirke at the time of registry. Since then, Shirke was requesting Kadao to register the property in his name. Instead of executing the sale deed of the shop, Kadao fraudulently mortgaged the same property with the bank and availed loan of Rs 50 lakh. Kadao then demanded Rs 20 lakh cash from Shirke after threatening to kill his family. Following which the complainant approached Sakkardara police.

Similarly, a 47-year-old Vikram Madhukar Labhe, a resident of Plot No 64, Shivaji Nagar, near LAD College Square, had purchased a house at Plot No 47/20, Puranik Layout, Bharat Nagar in 2012. Labhe, who was presently putting up at 1002, 7/B, Lodha Bellezza, Kukatpally, Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telanganga, had kept cash, gold ornaments, a television set, a refrigerator and other household goods collectively worth Rs five lakh in his house at Bharat Nagar. After coming to know that Labhe had shifted to Hyderabad with his family last year, Kadao and three of his

accomplices gained entry into the house after breaking open the door lock and illegally took possession of the property. Kadao and his men then allegedly stole the cash, gold ornaments and household goods from Labhe’s house. When Labhe came to know about it, he asked Kadao to return keys of his house as well as the cash, valuables and other household goods removed by him and his accomplices. Kadao then demanded Rs 1.50 crore from Labhe for giving him possession of the house. He and his men allegedly thrashed Labhe and threatened him of dire consequences. Following which he approached Ambazari police.