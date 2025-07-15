Nagpur cops on alert as fake marriage party busted in Amravati bar

The event, disguised as a marriage celebration, was reportedly being used as a cover for dubious activities

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has raised concerns for law enforcement agencies across the region, Amravati City Police raided a so-called ‘Fake Marriage Party’ being held at a high-end bar and restaurant named Area 91 in Shankar Nagar, Amravati. The event, disguised as a marriage celebration, was reportedly being used as a cover for dubious activities.

While the Amravati incident was swiftly contained, Nagpur Police have flagged a disturbing trend that appears to be spreading beyond Amravati. Senior officials revealed that similar “fake marriage parties” and lavish sangeet-style theme events are beginning to surface in Nagpur, raising concerns about potential misuse of such gatherings.

In response, Nagpur Police are closely monitoring banquet halls, lounges, and event venues known for hosting private parties. Sources indicate that some of these parties may involve illegal activities under the guise of wedding celebrations, prompting stepped-up surveillance and inspections in the city.

Authorities have issued a warning to event organizers and venues, stating that strict action will be taken if any unlawful activities are found during such themed events. “We are not against celebrations, but no one will be allowed to misuse social functions as a front for illegality,” said a senior police officer.

The event, designed to mimic traditional wedding functions like sangeet, haldi, and marriage without any real nuptials, reportedly saw around 175-180 participants in Amravati, including nearly 80 minors, many of whom were found consuming alcohol.

Following the raid, the police booked six individuals including the venue owner and main organiser, while detaining 40 underage boys, four of whom were medically confirmed to be intoxicated. Although nearly 40 underage girls were also present, no medical examination was conducted on them at the time of the raid.

The event was allegedly the first day of a planned 3-4 day celebration, and minors, some as young as 16, were found drunk, smoking, and unconscious on stairways, said police.

While the Amravati incident was contained swiftly, Nagpur Police officials say the trend is not limited to Amravati. Several similar “fake marriage parties” and theme-based sangeet-style events have begun surfacing in Nagpur, particularly in clubs.

Sources in the crime branch reveal that some local event organisers are mimicking traditional wedding functions to lure youth with alcohol, music, and unrestricted access, often charging male participants a fee while offering free entry to girls, raising concerns over safety and exploitation.

A senior Nagpur police official warned, “These fake sangeet and marriage-themed parties are becoming a mask for underage drinking and potential abuse. We are keeping close watch, and strict legal action will be taken against organisers, venue owners, and even participants found violating the law.”

Police have urged parents to remain vigilant about their children’s late-night outings and to report suspicious events being promoted via social media platforms and messaging groups. Investigations are also underway to identify similar past events in the city.