Nagpur cops nab MD of Aimrax Trade Money from Punjab for duping investors

Nagpur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Nagpur police arrested the Managing Director of Aimrax Trade Money and My Aim Trade from Punjab for duping several investors to the tune of crores of rupees.

According to police, the Company’s Directors Vinod Upre, Shailehs Tallar, Purushottam Chachare, Suryakant Kalambe, agents Mangala Ambolkar, Rishikesh Ambolkar, Atul Dongre, Mohan Rana, Samir Jain, Indu Rana and others were booked by Nandanvan police under provisions of IPC and Sections of MPID Act on the basis of complaint lodged by Rakesh Maniklal Chouragade and other investors. The accused had promised to double the investment within 18 weeks, the police said.

During investigation, the police suspected the role of Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar alias Mukhtiyar Singh, a resident of Katghar, District Fazilka, Punjab. He was arrested by a special team of EOW of Nagpur police.

The arrest was made by PI Vikrant Sagane and his team under the guidance of Addl Commissioner of Police Sunil Phulari, DCP Detection Dr Akshay Shinde.

