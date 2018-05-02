Nagpur cops launch crackdown on drug paddlers, seize narcotics worth ₹21 lakh, arrest 20

Nagpur: In a special crackdown Nagpur Police conducted simultaneous raids at 86 premises of habitual drug peddlers across the city on Monday.

Total 20 accused have been arrested during the action while narcotics worth ₹21 lakh (130 gm MD worth Rs 13 lakh, 133 gm Charas worth Rs. 7.8 lakh and 2.5 kg Ganja worth Rs. 37500) were also confiscated from their possession.

Some offences have also been registered under Arms Act, Gambling and Prohibition Act in the process.

This organised crackdown against the drug peddlers would be further intensified in the days to come, the cops said.



