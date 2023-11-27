Nagpur cops invoke MCOCA against 6 goons in Mominpura murder case

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against six goons, including mastermind Mohd Sohel Parvez Khan, in the sensational Mominpura murder case which rocked the city on October 25. Parvez and two others had shot dead guest house owner Jameel Ahmed over financial dispute and rivalry.

Tehsil police had recovered more than 18 firearms and around 150 bullets during investigations into the case. The investigation led to registration of a couple of more offences and an interstate firearms racket too had come to fore. The firearm suppliers were also made co-accused in the case.

The arrested accused Mohammad Sohel Parvez Mohammad Haroon (37), Salman Samsher Ali Khan (27), Ashish Sohanlal Bisen (19), Firoz Khan Mohammad Jabir (40), Imran Alam alias Chen Iqbal Khan (43), and Adnan Khan alias Ashu Roshan Khan (28), are facing charges of murder and also the illegal supply of weapons.

Jameel was murdered by Parvez, Salman, and Ashish on October 25 with a gunshot to the head due to business dealings and rivalry. The police quickly arrested the trio in Chandrapur and seized the murder weapon. Further investigations led to Firoz’s arrest, who revealed information about the weapon supplied by Imran. Imran was arrested by the police, and Adnan, Parvez’s brother-in-law, booked for aiding the killers in escaping.

The police conducted raids at various locations and confiscated 21 country-made pistols and 165 live cartridges. DIG North Region Sanjay Patil approved the proposal of invoking MCOCA against the accused submitted by Tehsil police under the guidance of DCP Zone III Gorakh Bhamre.

