Nagpur cops foil major crime bid, seize pistol, bullets, sword from man

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal arms possession during an intensive combing operation, the Social Security Squad of the Nagpur Crime Branch arrested a 22-year-old man from Sakkardara and seized a country-made firearm, five live cartridges, a sword disguised as a hockey stick and other incriminating material. Police suspect the accused was preparing to commit a serious cognisable offence.

The arrested accused has been identified as Premsingh Jitendra Bais (22), a resident of Plot No. 685, Sudampuri, near Hanuman Temple, within the jurisdiction of Sakkardara Police Station.

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According to police, at around 2.15 am on Saturday, officers of the Crime Branch’s Social Security Squad were conducting a citywide combing operation when they received specific intelligence about the accused. Acting swiftly, the team raided his residence in the presence of panch witnesses.

During the search, police recovered a black country-made pistol fitted with a magazine, five live cartridges, and a sword ingeniously designed to resemble a hockey stick, indicating an attempt to conceal the deadly weapon. A mobile phone was also seized during the operation.

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The total value of the seized property, including the firearm, ammunition, sword and mobile phone, has been estimated at Rs 73,000.

During interrogation, Premsingh allegedly disclosed that he had procured the firearm from his associate, Rahul Rajendra Thakre (36), a resident of Mire Layout near Prasanna Bar in Sakkardara. Rahul has been named as a wanted accused, and police have launched a search to trace and arrest him.

Investigators believe the accused was illegally possessing the firearm, live ammunition and sword with the intention of committing a serious offence. Police also found that he had violated prohibitory orders in force.

Based on the recovery, Sakkardara Police registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 25 of the Arms Act along with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused has been arrested and handed over to Sakkardara Police Station along with the seized weapons and other evidence for further investigation.

Police are now probing the source of the illegal firearm, the involvement of the absconding co-accused, and whether the accused has links to any criminal gang or was planning a specific crime.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajendra Dabhade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Deepak Agrawal, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shivprasad Parwe.

The raid was executed by Police Inspector Darshan Patil and the Social Security Squad comprising Police Sub-Inspector Laxman Chaure, Prakash Mathankar, Kishor Thakre, Nitin Vasane, Kamlesh Kshirsagar and Woman Police Constable Poonam Shende.

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