Nagpur cops detain juvenile with country made gun in Lakadganj

Nagpur: The Unit 3 of Nagpur Crime Branch has detained a juvenile and booked a 45-year-old man under Arms Act. A country made gun was found from the possession of the juvenile delinquent while the man identified as Brijesh Kumar Sevakram Ratne (45), a resident of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh is absconding.

According to police sources, cops received a tip-off regarding two men in possession of a country made gun. After confirming the inputs, the squad of Unit 3 of the Crime Branch laid the trap and detained the juvenile. However, Ratne managed to escape from the spot.

Cops have received a country made gun, Oppo company phone, a bike collectively worth Rs 85,000.

An offence under Section 3, 25 of the India Arms Act read with sub-section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered with Lakadganj Police Station. Further investigation is on.

