Nagpur cops bust Lotus365 betting racket, nab kingpin behind 1,658 fake bank accounts

Nagpur: The Cyber Police of Nagpur has dismantled a Rajasthan-based module operating the notorious Lotus365 betting app, with the arrest of its mastermind, 24-year-old Salim Resham Khan from Alwar. This breakthrough exposes an intricate web of cyber fraud involving over 1,658 bank accounts and transactions nearing Rs 5 crore across only 36 accounts, while the total fraud is estimated to reach hundreds of crores.

The investigation began with a local complaint in Nagpur, where resident Vijay Kumar Rachhawar reported his mobile phone stolen and Rs 25,800 transferred from his bank account via PhonePe. The probe led police to Salim Khan, whose laptop contained key evidence pointing to a larger syndicate. With three mobile phones and a laptop seized, the investigation revealed the staggering scale of fraud spanning multiple states and involving thousands of victims.

Khan allegedly opened at least 1,658 bank accounts, utilizing fake SIM cards sourced from Assam, West Bengal, and other states. The accounts were reportedly used to facilitate online betting transactions across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Police believe Khan’s network was closely linked to a Dubai-based syndicate associated with underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The app, endorsed by several Bollywood celebrities, has raised suspicions of potential involvement from prominent figures.

So far, the Cyber Police have registered 220 complaints against Salim and his associates, with victims spanning Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Sixteen complaints have emerged from Maharashtra, with two cases specifically reported in Nagpur. Authorities expect the list of victims to grow as more people report losses due to Khan’s syndicate.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Singal in a press conference on Tuesday said that 24-year-old Salim Resham Khan from Alwar is alleged to be a key player in the operation. He confirmed the investigation’s expansion into potential money laundering, as large sums were transferred to accounts either rented or opened under fake identities. Responding to inquiries about Bollywood celebrity involvement, Dr. Singal stated that relevant individuals would be summoned as the investigation progresses. The authorities are determined to trace all transactions and accounts tied to this network, signaling a significant step in combating cyber fraud across India.

The unravelling of this betting syndicate underscores the growing threat of online scams and the involvement of international criminal networks, with Nagpur’s Cyber Police committed to addressing the multi-state impact of these operations.