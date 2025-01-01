Nagpur cops bust interstate vehicle theft gang, recover 40 bikes worth ₹12.90 lakh

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Tehsil police in Nagpur have dismantled an interstate gang of vehicle lifters, recovering 40 stolen motorcycles valued at ₹12.90 lakh. The police have also solved 20 theft cases with the arrest of five gang members hailing from Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rohit Chandrapuri (34), Niraj Nagwanshi (21), Rohit Nagle (25), Amit Aheke (19), and Dinesh alias Deepak Kumar Kumre (19). All are residents of Madhya Pradesh and allegedly involved in a string of vehicle thefts across state borders.

The investigation began when a motorcycle was reported stolen from the parking area of Mayo Hospital. During the probe, the Tehsil police discovered that two suspects, Rohit and Niraj, had been apprehended earlier by Amarwada police in Chhindwara district. A production warrant was issued to take custody of the duo, whose interrogation subsequently led to the identification of their accomplices.

Acting on the information, the Tehsil police dispatched a team to Madhya Pradesh, where they laid a trap and arrested Nagle, Amit, and Dinesh. The gang admitted to targeting parking lots at hospitals in Nagpur, stealing vehicles, and altering the number plates before selling the bikes in rural areas of Chhindwara.

Further investigations revealed that the gang was involved in eight thefts under the jurisdiction of Tehsil police station, four in Mankapur, two in Sitabuldi, and one each in Koradi and Dhantoli police stations. They were also linked to multiple thefts in various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Zonal DCP Anita More and led by PI Sandeep Bua and his team. Police officials have lauded the swift action, which not only solved multiple cases but also disrupted a major criminal network operating across state borders.

Authorities are now probing the possibility of additional thefts and urging citizens to remain vigilant, particularly in public parking areas.