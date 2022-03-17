Nagpur cops book 18 hawala traders for cheating govt by evading tax in crores

Nagpur: After seizing Rs 4.52 crore as ‘hawala money, Nagpur police have registered offences of cheating and conspiracy against Nehal Wadaliya, Madhukar Thakkar of HM company and 16 others for allegedly duping Central and State governments by evading tax worth crores.

According to police, the offence was registered against the hawala racketeers as they were working in a manner to inflict revenue losses worth crores on the government by opting for parallel cash transaction channels. The case was registered at Kotwali Police Station in the city.

Notably, earlier this month, Special Squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-III) Gajanan Rajmane had seized Rs 4.52 crore cash from Wadaliya’s house in Kumbharpura. The action was taken on March 4 and March 5. As per the press release issued by City Police on Monday, the cash was seized from Wadaliya’s house in presence of accused Madhukar Thakkar, owner of HM Company, and 16 other accused persons. Now, the release stated, investigations have revealed that the accused persons including Wadaliya and Thakkar had hatched a conspiracy in an organised manner to directly or indirectly provide‘hawala’ money to HM Company illegally.

The accused persons have been charged with cheating the Government by way of evading Goods and Services Tax as well as Income Tax. Based on the complaint of Mukund Thakre, Senior Police Inspector, Kotwali Police have booked Wadaliya, Thakkar and others under Sections 417, 420, 201, 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 66 of the IT Act.