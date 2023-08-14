Nagpur cops arrest UP man posing as ‘Union Tourism Official’

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of the Nagpur Police has apprehended a man identified as Anirudh Anandkumar Hoshing for his alleged involvement in posing as the Director General of the Union Tourism Ministry.

The accused is reported to have duped multiple investors from the Second Capital of the State, for a staggering sum of Rs 48.85 lakh. The EoW managed to arrest him within two days of registering the offense.

Hoshing, a resident of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is said to have lured victims by exploiting his claimed connections with prominent ministers from the Central Government and the Uttar Pradesh Government. He also cunningly touted his alleged association with a popular Bollywood celebrity to gain the trust of unsuspecting investors.

Sources reveal that the accused successfully amassed approximately Rs 48.85 lakh from various investors, including the complainant, Sunil Kuhikar, a resident of Jaitala. This elaborate scam, however, was eventually uncovered through diligent investigative efforts.

Acting swiftly, the Nagpur Police have filed a comprehensive case against Hoshing under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 465 (Punishment for forgery), and 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, the case is registered under relevant subsections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act 3.

The EoW team subsequently rushed to Varanasi, arrested the accused, and seized his BMW. He was later brought to Nagpur. The police have obtained a PCR for him for five days.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) EoW Archit Chandak has urged citizens to come forward and report to the EoW office if they have fallen victim to this cunning fraudster. The arrest of Anirudh Anandkumar Hoshing serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying credentials and conducting due diligence, especially when dealing with financial matters and investments.

