    Nagpur cop issue 4975 challans worth ₹15.6 lakh for not wearing masks, flouting Covid-19 norm

    CP Amitesh Kumar tightens bandobast to check Covid spread in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The city police, led by Nagpur’s new Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar have intensified the bandobast, in the view of rampant spread of Covid-19 cases across the city. Nagpur cops on Tuesday issued around 5K challans for not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms amid the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) outbreak, data tabled by the officials said. Around ₹ 15.66 lakh were also recovered as fine from violators for not wearing masks at public places.

    Besides multiplying presence of its personnel to ensure that people do not come out of the containment zones which could lead to further spread of the contagion, Nagpur cops have also established 66 Nakabandi points and started penalizing those roaming outside without masks.

    Traffic police teams with barricades on 66 checkpoints were stationed at strategic intersections across the 10 Traffic Zones i.e. MIDC, Sonegoan, Sitabuldi, Sadar, Cotton Market, Ajni, Sakkardara, Lakadganj, Indora and Kamptee.

