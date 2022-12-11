Nagpur cop abuses old age driver, women returning from PM Modi’s event

Nagpur: While the mismanagement of Nagpur Traffic Police was quite evident for the people

who travelled to MIHAN for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Second Capital of the State, a police personnel caught an eye of social media after he abused an old age driver and also misbehaved with women who were returning from the event. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms attracting flak from all sections of society.

Speaking to Nagpur Today Gayatri Uchitkar, a BJP worker, who was subjected to misbehave by the cop narrated her ordeal.

Advertisement

“After PM Modi’s event, we were returning to city. However, while crossing MIHAN area, a police personnel of Nagpur Police picked a scuffle with our driver, following a minor traffic hiccup. The cop subsequently hurled abuses at our driver, who is an old man. When I tired to intervene, he also misbehaved with me,” informed Gayatri.

“I’m going to file a complaint with Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar,” she added.

Notably, thousands of Nagpurians were subjected to severe traffic chaos thanks to the apathy of Nagpur Traffic Police. Even media personnel covering PM Modi event were no exceptions! While PM Modi even reached Goa from Nagpur, all the visitors gone for his MIHAN visit were stuck at the venue.

Watch video here:



Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement