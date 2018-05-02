Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur continues to improve Covid recovery rate, reports 588 cases a day

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday registered 588 fresh novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases. After today’s addition the cumulative number of cases is 89,087.

    In the day 23 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2829 From the total deaths 2043 are reported from the city and 515 from rural and rest 334 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Thursday, 630 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 78,844 (including home isolation recoveries). After the fresh updates, a total of 7351 patients are active in the city.

    The recovery rate of the city today stands at 88.50%.



