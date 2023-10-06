Nagpur Congress stages protest against Modi-led BJP for comparing Rahul Gandhi to Ravana

Nagpur: The Congress unit of Nagpur staged a strong demonstration against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to protest their claims of comparing Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi with Ravana.

Under the leadership of MLA Vikas Thackeray, President of Nagpur City District Congress Committee, slogans and instructions were raised in front of the Devadiya Congress Bhavan office against what Congress workers called the ‘dictatorial’ Modi government.

Advertisement

MLA Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, Congress Social Media Chief Vishal Muttemwar, National Media Coordinator Akash Taywade, Prashant Dhawad, Raman Paigwar, Minority President Wasim Khan, Prof. Dinesh Banabakode, Mahesh Shrivas, State Representative Sarfraz Khan, Najju Bhai, Ashish Dixit, Sunil Jadhav, Dinesh Tarale, Gopal Pattam, Pravin Gawre, Pankaj Nighot, Devedra Rotele, Pankaj Thorat, Ershad Malik, Yuvraj Vaidya, Dnyaneshwar Thackeray, Rajesh Paunikar, Srikanth Dholeke, Sunita Dhole, Ravi Gaur, Sunil Patil, Kishore Geed, Rahul More, Veena Belge, Sewald Congress President Pravin Agre, Manish Chandekar, Rajesh Prateki, Shivshankar Randive, Prakash Bante, Kumar Bavankar, Vivek Nikose, Lankesh Oke, Richa Jain, Hemant Chaudhari, Krishna Gotafode, Prakash Bante, Rima Chavan, Nafeesa Sheikh, Mama Raut, Rima Chavan along with office bearers and activists were present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement