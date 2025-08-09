Nagpur Congress pays tribute to freedom fighters on August 9 Kranti Din

Advertisement



Nagpur: On the occasion of August 9 Kranti Din, the Nagpur City District Congress Committee, under the leadership of its President and MLA Vikas Thakre, paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Memorial in Shaheed Chowk, Itwari. The ceremony was held in the presence of Pradesh General Secretary Atul Kotecha, Secretary Sandesh Singalkar, former Corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar, City Vice President Prof. Dinesh Banabakode, Milind Dupare, Sevadal President Pravin Agre, and OBC City President Prakash Laishe.

A floral wreath was laid at the memorial as a mark of respect to the martyrs, followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony conducted by the Congress Sevadal.

Prominent office-bearers present included Mahesh Srivas, Block President Motiram Mohadikar, Gopal Pattam, Abdul Shakeel, Dnyaneshwar Thakre, Prithvi Motghare, Vishweshwar Ahirkar, Paryavaran Cell President Manish Chandekar, Traders’ Cell President Shrikant Dholke, Tausif Khan, Nayan Tarwatkar, Raju Mahajan, Prashant Kapase, Durgesh Pradhan, Rinku Jain, Dilip Gandhi, Prashant Dhakne, Avinash Bansod, Prakash Bante, Sunil Gulgulwar, Ganesh Shahu, Chandu Wakodikar, Ravi Parate, Dharam Patil, Nilesh Khorgade, Vijaya Tajne, Rajesh Sakharkar, Mukesh Gajbhiye, Dhanraj Atkar, and Rajesh Kamble.

From the Sevadal, notable attendees included Narmada Dahake, Khima Chandrikapure, Rakesh Vaidya, Kantilal Suryavanshi, Ravindra Chaudhary, Hiraman Bavane, Shyam Hatwar, Vijay Hada, Siddharth Dhore, Santosh Baban Durugkar, and Chandrakant Bhagwatkar, among others.