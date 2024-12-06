Nagpur Congress pays tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Advertisement











Nagpur: On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6, the Nagpur City District Congress Committee, under the leadership of City President and MLA Vikas Thakre, paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Floral tributes were offered to his statue at Samvidhan Chowk in the city.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries and Congress office-bearers, including National Secretary Praful Gudadhe Patil, State General Secretary Atul Kotecha, Working President Dr. Gajraj Hatewar, Prof. Dinesh Banabakode, Vasudev Dhoke, Irshad Malik, Milind Dupare, Abdul Shakeel, Gopal Pattam, Manish Chandekar, Pankaj Nighot, Akash Taywade, Pankaj Thorat, Dharam Patil, Chandu Wakodikar, Irshad Ali, Adv Abhay Randive, Sukesani Dogre, Prakash Bante, Naresh Khadse, Vandana Meshram, Vivek Nikose, Lankesh Uke, Bhavana Lonare, Sandip Sahare, Arvind Wankhede, Vaibhav Kale, and Chandrakant Wasnik, among others.

The gathering reflected the shared commitment to honouring the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and his immense contributions to the nation.