Nagpur Collector Launches ‘I Will Vote for Sure’ Sticker Campaign to Boost Voter Awareness

Nagpur: To encourage voters to recognize their national duty and to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming democratic festival on November 20, the municipal corporation, under the SVEEP program, has launched an innovative campaign. As part of this initiative, stickers reading “I Will Vote for Sure” are being placed on vehicles across the city. The Chief Executive Officer of the District Council, Mr. Vinayak Mahamuni, has also placed one of these stickers on his official vehicle.

District Election Officer and Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar personally inaugurated the campaign by placing an “I Will Vote for Sure” sticker on his own vehicle. A small ceremony held at the Civil Lines Collector’s Office was attended by prominent officials, including Additional Collector Mr. Tushar Thombre, Additional Commissioner and SVEEP Nodal Officer Mr. Ajay Charthankar, Deputy Election Officer Mr. Pravin Mahire, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ranjana Lade, Public Relations Officer Mr. Manish Soni, and Sports Officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar.

This unique effort is aimed at promoting awareness among citizens to step out and contribute meaningfully to the democratic process on Election Day.

