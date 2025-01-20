Nagpur Clinches Championship in Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Bridge Tournament

Advertisement













Nagpur, led by team members M Mor, V Puranik, V Saboo, S Watwe, M Luley, and M Dutta, emerged as champions in the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Bridge Tournament. The tournament was organized at the Vidarbha Bridge Association Sports Complex in Shankar Nagar. The Mohota team finished as runners-up, with Basant and Anurag Mohota, S Chhajjed, and Anilkumar Mohota contributing to their success. Playwell secured the second runners-up position, with the efforts of father-son duo Raja and Amit Rewatkar, along with Kumra brothers Neeraj and Sanjeev.

Over 60 bridge players from across the Vidarbha region participated in four different events. In the pairs progressive event, Nagpur 2 emerged victorious, with R Deshpande, G Dutta, S Watwe, and M Dutta comprising the winning team. Nagpur 1, featuring M Mor, V Saboo, V Puranik, and M Luley, finished in second place.

Gold Rate Monday 20 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 91,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the MP pairs event, the father-son duo of Raja and Amit Rewatkar claimed top honors. The second position was secured by the duo of D Mandpe and S Khanzode. In the IMP pairs event, Basant and Anurag Mohota triumphed, with S Chhajjed and S Roy taking the runners-up spot.

The tournament was directed by Anilkumar Mohota and Amit Rewatkar, who managed this mind sport competition. Attractive cash prizes were awarded to the winners in all categories.