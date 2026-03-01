Nagpur Chowk Assault Case: PSI’s Son Accused, Police Assure Fair Probe

Advertisement

Nagpur: An alleged assault on two youths at the busy Aath Rasta Chowk in the Laxmi Nagar area has triggered public debate in Nagpur. The incident has drawn attention after one of the accused was identified as the son of a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), prompting concerns over impartiality.

According to complainants Jayprakash Kilna and Akash Turkar, the incident occurred while they were returning home from work. They allege that a car was deliberately parked in front of their vehicle, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical assault. The complainants further claimed that the accused threatened them by saying, “My father is a PSI.”

Following the incident, both victims lodged a complaint at the Bajaj Nagar Police Station. They stated that the accused initially admitted to consuming alcohol, but confusion arose regarding medical examination. The complainants alleged that despite their claims, police later informed them that the medical report did not confirm alcohol consumption.

Responding to the allegations, Police Inspector Chavan of Bajaj Nagar Police Station clarified that the matter is being examined from all angles. He stated that records indicate the complainant had refused a medical examination and assured that no action would be influenced by pressure. “A fair and unbiased investigation is underway,” he said.

Police also noted that one relative of the complainant is employed in the police department, raising the possibility that the dispute may have stemmed from personal rivalry or an assertion of dominance. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

While the incident has raised questions about law and order in the city, police maintain that the facts will become clear once the inquiry is complete.

