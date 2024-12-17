Nagpur Chills at 12.5°C as Central Maharashtra Braces for Colder Weather: IMD

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a further drop in temperatures across central Maharashtra, particularly in Central Maharashtra and Marathwada, as chilly conditions persist.
Nagpur recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, reflecting the ongoing cold spell in the region. Other areas in central Maharashtra also reported below-normal temperatures. Ahilyanagar registered a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, which is 5.6 degrees below average, while Pune recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees lower than normal.
In contrast, Mumbai experienced milder conditions. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature dipped to 19.8 degrees Celsius, slightly below the average. Similarly, the Santacruz observatory noted a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius (3.1 degrees above normal) and a minimum of 14 degrees Celsius (4.5 degrees below normal).
The IMD has urged residents of central Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, to prepare for colder conditions in the coming days as temperatures are likely to dip further.