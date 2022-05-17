Nagpur: CGST Chief Commissioner suspended over allegation of sexual harassment

Advertisement
Nagpur: Ashok, Chief Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Nagpur division was sacked from his post after allegation of sexual harassment.
According to sources, a junior woman offical has levelled up allegations of sexual harassment and misbehaving against Ashok. The victim had approached Finance Ministry, through Divisional Board in this connection.
Taking cognisance, the Finance Ministry acted tough on Ashok and immediately ordered his suspension. The order is reportedly passed on May 13. The news has sparked sensation in Second Capital of the State.
