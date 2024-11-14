Nagpur Central Seat Showdown: Pravin Datke vs. Bunty Shelke, Both Confident of Victory

Advertisement

Nagpur: In Nagpur Central Assembly constituency, a fierce contest is brewing between Congress candidate Bunty Shelke, representing the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and BJP candidate Pravin Datke from the Mahayuti alliance. As campaigning heats up, both candidates are confident of securing a win.

Nagpur Today spoke with both leaders as they took to the campaign trail.

Focus on Employment Creation in Central Nagpur – Pravin Datke

Datke expressed strong confidence in a BJP win across all six constituencies in Nagpur, attributing this optimism to the extensive development led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The public is pleased with their work, and schemes like the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ have created a positive atmosphere among women voters. The people of Central Nagpur will certainly elect a BJP MLA this time,” said Datke. He emphasized his plans to focus on long-standing issues in Central Nagpur and prioritize employment creation in the area.

Planned Development for Central Nagpur – Bunty Shelke

Congress candidate Bunty Shelke, meanwhile, criticized the BJP, accusing it of misleading the public. “Their promise of depositing ₹15 lakh in citizens’ accounts turned out to be false. Now they are depositing just ₹1,500 for women. Development in Nagpur has been limited to the doorsteps of a few leaders, while ordinary citizens continue to face significant hardships,” Shelke remarked. Confident of his prospects, Shelke claimed, “The Congress will sound its victory in the heart of RSS territory.” Campaigning door-to-door, Shelke aims to unfurl the Congress flag in an area known as an RSS stronghold, asserting that this time, Congress is ready to challenge BJP dominance.

With the RSS headquarters located in Nagpur Central, Shelke’s claim to capture this BJP bastion underscores the high stakes in this electoral battle.