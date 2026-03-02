Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Central Jail observed Marathi Language Pride Day with enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy on Friday, February 27, commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary Marathi litterateur Kusumagraj (V.V. Shirwadkar). The occasion was marked by a special programme titled ‘Kavyakshare’, presented by the Aksharayan School of Calligraphy.

The event was organised under the inspiration of Dr. Suhas Varkhe, Additional Director General and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra, Pune. It was conducted under the guidance of Yogesh Desai, Special IG, Prisons & Correctional Services, Maharashtra, and Vaibhav S. Agey, Superintendent of Nagpur Central Prison and Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Eastern Region.

The programme witnessed the presence of noted personalities including celebrity chef Vishnu Manohar, Prakash Waghmare, Director of Waghmare Masale (event sponsor), Rajiv Chaudhary, Director of Aksharayan School of Calligraphy, along with Superintendent Vaibhav S. Agey and Additional Superintendent Deepa Agey.

February 27 is celebrated across Maharashtra as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din in honour of Kusumagraj’s immense contribution to Marathi literature. As part of the observance, a live calligraphy workshop was conducted inside the prison premises, transforming the atmosphere into one of creativity and reflection.

Inmates express through artistic calligraphy

Guided by experts from Aksharayan, inmates enthusiastically participated in crafting Marathi poems, inspirational quotes, and motivational slogans in elegant calligraphic styles. Many created framed artworks, proudly displaying their efforts. The session also included an insightful overview of Kusumagraj’s literary legacy and the rich historical journey of the Marathi language, instilling a sense of cultural pride among participants.

Chef Vishnu Manohar motivates with dramatic recitation

The programme began with an introductory address by Additional Superintendent Deepa Agey. Chef Vishnu Manohar then captivated the inmates with his energetic and engaging interaction. Encouraging them to embrace their linguistic and cultural roots, he performed a dramatic recitation from the iconic Marathi play ‘Natsamrat’, famously portrayed on screen by Nana Patekar, drawing applause from the audience.

Cultural activities aid reform and rehabilitation

In his presidential address, Superintendent Vaibhav S. Agey conveyed greetings on Marathi Language Pride Day and lauded the inmates for their artistic expressions. He emphasized that such cultural and literary initiatives align with the prison department’s broader mission of reformation and rehabilitation, fostering creativity, confidence, and positive transformation among inmates.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks and anchoring by Mangesh Deshmukh, leaving behind a message of hope, cultural pride, and constructive engagement within the prison community.

