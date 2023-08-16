Nagpur can ensure a 20% reduction in its annual greenhouse emissions by 2025-26, finds climate assessment

Nagpur: Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, which is a key pillar in the state’s developmental masterplan, has been looking at a mix of climate issues and increasing greenhouse emissions, thanks to its established status as a manufacturing base. However, a new report has identified how the city can reduce its annual emissions by 20% within 2025-26, through effective action points that can be implemented at a city and state level.

The report, ‘STATE OF CITIES: Towards Low Carbon and Resilient Pathways’, has been published by the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, in partnership with International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) South Asia, gives an insight into 15 of India’s smart cities, and their future challenges and pathways in terms of climate resilience, which includes mitigation of greenhouse gases (GHG). GHG in the Earth’s atmosphere traps heat and contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to global warming.

“This STATE OF CITIES report is a first of its kind, which not only underscores the urgent need for resilient climate action but also highlights the crucial role they play in attracting investments for low carbon transitions. It serves as a guidebook for Indian cities, enabling them to navigate the complexities of sustainable urban development and make informed decisions that will shape a greener, more resilient future. By harnessing the potential of the report, we aim to create a harmonious balance between economic progress, environmental stewardship, and social inclusivity, ultimately shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all,” said Hitesh Vaidya, Director, NIUA, adding that NIUA’s role as the U20 secretariat is to help cities understand their commitments and develop sustainable solutions to achieve inclusive prosperity.

As per the report, Nagpur has GHG emissions of 3.03 million tCO2e (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent), uses 19.04 million GigaJoule (Gj) energy and consumes 1,822 million kWh electricity annually. When it comes to consumption in Nagpur city, residential buildings consume the highest energy (43%), and are also the highest GHG contributors (38%). In terms of the amount of energy consumed by the local Government, its GHG emissions profile puts water supply as the highest energy guzzler (55%) and emissions contributor (57%). The report’s projections for Nagpur till 2025-26 are increased temperature and short duration high intensity rainfall.

The report has listed action points to ensure that Orange City, which has various industries such as chemicals, cement, electrical, electronics, textile, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, wood, and paper, reduces its emissions by 20% within 2025-26. Buildings (residential, commercial, industrial) must adopt and implement existing guidelines for climate responsive homes, optimize energy efficiency, expand benchmarking of energy consumption, map rooftop solar PV potential, scale-up implementation through demand aggregation and the ‘cool roof’ programme. Authorities can also promote adoption of evaporative coolers.

The transport sector must encourage the use of E-mobility, for instance, public bicycle sharing in identified pilot areas. Waste to compost and refuse derived fuel (RDF) plants for waste processing are viable options. The report also promotes decentralized bio-methanation, scientific closure of landfills, expansion of on-going LED street lighting retrofits, and construction of public Green buildings. It also highlights the importance of net-metered rooftop solar PV systems at water supply facilities.

The report also demarcated water supply and solid waste management to be at high risk in its assessment. “These emerging pain-points can be dealt with in a scientific and efficient way, thanks to technological interventions in the palm of our hands. The administration can install automated water ATMs, conduct water audits, and effect a faecal sludge management policy for wastewater reuse. Decentralized wastewater treatment systems can be looked at as an alternate system with reuse methods. Large residential, commercial and institutional properties can reuse greywater. The city can also install an IoT-based stormwater smart grid, strengthening of which will avoid mixing of storm water and sewage within the network,” said Emani Kumar, Executive Director, ICLEI South Asia.

The report also outlines measures to minimise unscientific processing of plastic and electronic waste, promote and develop non-motorised transit facilities, implement a local biodiversity strategy action plan and a lake rejuvenation plan through water sensitive design strategies.

The STATE OF CITIES report arrives at a crucial juncture as cities bear the brunt of climate risks, with nearly 68% of the global population expected to reside in urban areas by 2050. Rising temperatures, droughts, wildfires, and rising sea levels threaten city infrastructure, livelihoods, and economies. Fossil fuel dependency worsens greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating the climate crisis. Challenges like urban heat islands, water scarcity, food insecurity, air pollution, and health concerns further burden city dwellers. To tackle these issues, empowering cities with policies, funds, and inclusive governance is essential. Cities must take center stage, driving climate resilience and action.

