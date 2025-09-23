Nagpur Builder Duped of ₹3 Crore in Land TDR Fraud; Four Booked

Nagpur: A city-based builder was allegedly cheated of ₹3 crore by four members of a family in a fraudulent deal involving Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

The complainant, Vishal Premlal Bawithale (40), a builder and resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar, Binaki Mangalwari, lodged the complaint with Yashodhara Nagar Police, leading to the registration of a case.

According to police, Bawithale was introduced to the accused in 2021. They have been identified as Surendra Shravanlal Verma (58), Jitendra alias Kundan Shravanlal Verma (45), Meerabai Shravanlal Verma (82), and Rishi Rajendra Verma (34), all residents of Premlal Nagar, Itwari.

The accused claimed that their land—Khasra No. 99/01, Na. Bhu. No. 752, measuring 2.69 hectares—had been encroached by slums for decades, leaving them ineligible for compensation. They convinced Bawithale that the only possible benefit was through Government-issued TDR, which they agreed to transfer to him.

On the strength of multiple agreements, including a sale deed, possession deed, mutual agreement deed, and special power of attorney, the builder allegedly paid them ₹3 crore over time. However, once the money was received, the accused allegedly backtracked on their promises, abused him, and even issued threats to kill him.

Police have registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.