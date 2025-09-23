Moderate to Heavy Rains Forecast in Nagpur, Vidarbha from Sept 24

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of moderate to heavy rainfall across Vidarbha, with Nagpur and adjoining districts set to experience showers from September 24 onwards.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on September 24 is expected to influence weather conditions in the region during the upcoming Navratri festival. Rainfall activity is likely to intensify across eastern and southern Vidarbha from Wednesday, with widespread showers predicted on September 27. Some areas may also experience heavy downpours.

The weather department further stated that rains will continue in parts of western Maharashtra on September 28, while the monsoon will remain active in Vidarbha at least until September 30. The official withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from the region is usually between October 10 and 15, but showers may extend into the first week of October.

Officials also cautioned that the rains would be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, urging farmers to take precautionary measures to protect harvested crops from damage due to rain and strong winds.

Meanwhile, dry weather on Monday kept temperatures high across Vidarbha. Brahmapuri recorded the highest at 36°C, followed by Nagpur and Wardha at 35°C each. Most other districts reported temperatures above 31°C, except Buldhana and Yavatmal, which remained below 30°C.

In the past 36 hours, several districts recorded rainfall: Amravati (44.8 mm), Buldhana (51 mm), Brahmapuri (19.4 mm), Gadchiroli (3.4 mm), Chandrapur (3 mm), and Yavatmal (2.6 mm).