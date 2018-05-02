Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur brings active cases under 8k, 658 fresh cases in a day

    Nagpur: Nagpur reported 658 fresh Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases on Monday, which took the tally to 87,230.

    In the day 30 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2280 From the total deaths 2012 deaths from the city and 499 from rural and rest 309 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Friday, 894 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 76,538 (including home isolation recoveries).

    After the fresh updates, a total of 7872 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 87.74 %.



