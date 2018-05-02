Nagpur bookie Rinku alias Amit Agrawal in Solapur cops’ net

Nagpur: In a significant action against flourishing gambling activities in city, Solapur police have arrested notorious bookie Rinku alias Amit Agrawal from Umred based farmhouse on Wednesday night.

Agrawal was accused of accepting odds on the Indian Premiere League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Solapur.

Following this the officials of Solapur police approached Nagpur Police with transit warrant and subsequently arrested Agrawal.