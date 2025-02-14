Nagpur blows hot and cold! Days warmer, nights cooler!!

Nagpur: The weather in Nagpur is blowing hot and cold. Though daytime temperatures are rising day by day, bringing a sense of early summer, the wind chill factor in the last 48 hours reduced the night temperature in Nagpur as well as some other parts of Vidarbha. Normally, the winter chill remains till ‘Maha Shivratri’. However, this year, the winter vanished from all over Vidarbha from the beginning of February.

Some change in wind patterns in the region helped to reduce the maximum and minimum temperatures by 1-2 degrees in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1°C, reflecting a two-degree increase in just two days. Whereas, on Thursday, the maximum temperature again dipped by 2.7°C in Nagpur and minimum temperature was recorded as 17°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean maximum temperature of February in Nagpur is 31.9°C and mean minimum temperature is 15.6°C. However, the first half of February, so far, witnessed the maximum temperature above 31°C most of the days and the minimum was recorded between 15°C to 19°C.

Other districts such as Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Amravati and Akola also saw daytime highs ranging between 35°C and 39°C in the last few days. However, on Thursday, Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature with 34.8°C followed by Yavatmal (34.6°C) and Brahmapuri (34.3°C). Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha and Washim recorded the maximum temperature of 33°C.

With 30.4°C, Gondia witnessed the lowest maximum temperature in Vidarbha on Thursday. Bhandara also recorded the maximum temperature of 30.8°C which was the second lowest in Vidarbha. Despite warmer days, nights have turned cooler. Nagpur registered a minimum temperature of 17.0°C on Thursday.Although still above the usual range, this slight dip suggests that the lingering effects of winter chill persist in some areas.Akola, Amravati and Yavatmal districts have also reported a similar trend.

Most other districts, however, continue to experience night time temperatures between 15°C and 18°C. Meteorologists predict that cold northern winds may reach parts of Maharashtra, leading to slightly lower temperatures in the early morning hours, particularly around 5 am. While a significant drop in temperature is unlikely, Nagpur remains affected by these changing weather patterns.