Bhagyashri Home Appliances Pvt Ltd manufactured more than 20 key components for ISRO which were used in Chandrayaan-3

Nagpur: As the nation celebrates the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the lunar South Pole, Nagpur-based Bhagyashri Home Appliances Pvt Ltd (BHPL) has emerged as a significant contributor to this historic moment through its pivotal contributions to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, according to a report in a local English daily.

BHPL, founded by Hemant Bhave in 1988, has been an instrumental force behind Chandrayaan-3’s triumph by manufacturing over 20 essential components that are now playing a vital role in withstanding the harsh lunar environment. Among the key components provided by BHPL are the spacecraft’s external structure, components for communication equipment, radio frequency/microwave components, and electronic housings, the report added.

Initially focused on aiding households in monitoring their LPG consumption, BHPL expanded its horizons and became a tier-1 vendor for Mahindra and Mahindra tractors in 1992. The company made a significant stride in 2014 by entering the aerospace sector, manufacturing aero-structure and aero-engine components. This diversification led BHPL to become qualified for the supply of high-precision machine components to ISRO, establishing fruitful collaborations with various ISRO centers.

With an AS9100 Certification in 2018, BHPL’s commitment to quality and precision has garnered the trust of ISRO centres like the Space Applications Centre (SAC) and U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC). The company’s involvement in Chandrayaan-3 is only a glimpse of its broader contributions to the Indian space program.

Prasad Bhave, an IIT Madras alumnus with a background in mechanical and aerospace engineering, stands as a driving force behind BHPL’s aerospace endeavors. Reflecting on their contributions to Chandrayaan-3, Prasad Bhave emphasized, supplying key components for this ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission is a matter of great pride for us. This successful mission, that has left a huge imprint on history, has also made us part of history.

BHPL’s collaborations with ISRO encompass more than just Chandrayaan-3. The company has been involved in projects like CARTOSAT-3 and the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), also known as NavIC. Presently, BHPL is engaged in ISRO’s upcoming Aditya L1 mission, designed to study the solar atmosphere, and is actively contributing to the development of GSAT satellites, India’s indigenous communication satellites used for audio, data, and video broadcasting.

