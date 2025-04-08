Nagpur Bar Owner, Manager Arrested for Threatening Goon with Illegal Firearm

Advertisement



Nagpur: Preetpal Singh Samlok, owner of a popular bar in Indora Chowk, and his manager Gagandeep Talwar were arrested in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly brandishing an illegal firearm and assaulting a man with a criminal background. The duo reportedly used the weapon to scare off Sangharatna Bhoyar, a known troublemaker with multiple cases registered against him.

According to police sources, Bhoyar showed up at the bar after midnight and demanded to be served liquor. When the staff refused, an agitated Bhoyar waited outside the premises. In response, Samlok and Talwar allegedly dragged him inside, assaulted him, and threatened him at gunpoint.

Bhoyar later approached the Pachpaoli police station to file a complaint. Police investigations revealed that there was no functioning CCTV camera inside the bar, which could have captured the incident.

During questioning, both Samlok and Talwar confessed to threatening Bhoyar with the firearm. The unlicensed weapon, which had reportedly been in Samlok’s family for years, was recovered by Senior Inspector Baburao Raut and his team. However, no cartridges were found in their possession.

The duo was produced before a local court on Monday and subsequently sent to magisterial custody. The police have launched a separate investigation into the origins of the firearm and how it remained in illegal possession for such a long period.

