Nagpur Attracts ₹1,800 Crore Investment in Hotel Industry, Thousands of Jobs to Be Created

Nagpur- Nagpur is set for a major transformation in its hospitality sector, with an investment of ₹1,800 crore flowing into the hotel industry over the next three years. Several prominent hotel brands are preparing to establish operations in the city, boosting both the local economy and the tourism sector.

Major Projects on the Horizon

Taj Hotel in Sitabuldi : A 300-room luxury Taj Hotel is planned near the metro interchange at Sitabuldi (Bardi), developed by the Kukreja Group on land leased from the metro authority. The project involves an investment of ₹400 crore.

: A 300-room luxury Taj Hotel is planned near the metro interchange at Sitabuldi (Bardi), developed by the Kukreja Group on land leased from the metro authority. The project involves an investment of ₹400 crore. Civic Lines Developments : Fair Value Hospitality is investing ₹75 crore to build a 150-room hotel in Civil Lines. The Renu Group is also constructing a 150-room hotel, “Balveer Inn,” in the same area. A second project by Fair Value Hospitality is planned for Koradi Road.

:

Other Notable Hotel Projects:

Taj Gate Hotel – Proposed in Jayaprakash Nagar (investment amount not yet disclosed).

– Proposed in Jayaprakash Nagar (investment amount not yet disclosed). Hyatt Hotel – ₹300 crore investment proposed along Chandrapur Road.

– ₹300 crore investment proposed along Chandrapur Road. Hilton Hotel – ₹175 crore investment near Nagpur Airport.

– ₹175 crore investment near Nagpur Airport. Ashoka Hotel – ₹200 crore project in the Aath Rasta area.

– ₹200 crore project in the Aath Rasta area. Apulanza and Tuli Hotels – ₹75 crore each, located in MIHAN (Multimodal International Hub Airport at Nagpur).

– ₹75 crore each, located in MIHAN (Multimodal International Hub Airport at Nagpur). Express Hotel – Expected investment of ₹125–150 crore on Wardha Road.

– Expected investment of ₹125–150 crore on Wardha Road. Fair Value’s second project – ₹130 crore at Zingabai Takli.

– ₹130 crore at Zingabai Takli. Balveer Inn – ₹80 crore investment in Civil Lines.

Industrial Growth and Economic Impact

In addition to hotel development, Nagpur is reportedly witnessing industrial investment worth over ₹2 lakh crore. The hotel sector is expected to play a key role in the city’s overall economic and tourism growth.

Job Creation on a Large Scale

These hospitality projects are expected to create thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities for locals, providing a significant economic boost and establishing Nagpur as a rising hub for business and tourism in central India.

