Nagpur Assembly Elections: Key Candidates Withdraw Nominations, Final Lineup Set

Advertisement

Nagpur: With the assembly elections approaching, all political parties have intensified their campaigns. The deadline for withdrawing nominations closed today at 3 PM, finalizing the list of candidates set to contest. This election sees competition among two major alliances and six political parties, raising concerns over potential dissent within party ranks. Many candidates filed as independents, prompting efforts by major coalitions to quell internal opposition over the past two days. Today, numerous candidates officially withdrew their nominations, while several dissenting candidates opted to stay in the race as independents.

Here’s a breakdown of notable candidates who withdrew their nominations across key constituencies:

Today’s Rate Monday 04 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,900 /- Gold 22 KT 73,400 /- Silver / Kg 95,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

– Umred: Rupali Pramod Gharde (Independent), Shashikant Barsu Meshram (Azad Samaj Party), Ghanshyam Soma Rahate (Independent), Darshini Swanand Dhavad (Independent), Dilip Sukhdev Bansod (Independent), Padmakar Domaji Bawne (Independent), Pramod Ramchandra Bawangade (Independent), Prashant Vasudevrao Kamble (Independent), Milind Istari Sute (Independent), Raju Devnath Parwe (Independent), Shashikant Hiram Meshram (Independent).

Advertisement

– Nagpur North: Mahendra Tulshiram Bhange (Independent), Anil Pandurang Wase (Independent), Pravin Patil (Independent), Ramesh Shyamrao Wankhade (Independent).

– Nagpur East: Kamlesh Harichand Nagpal (Independent), Tanaji Suklaji Wanwe (Independent), Sahadev Bhimrao Gosavi (Independent), Sagar Damodar Lokhande (Independent), Sufiyan Khan (Independent), Sangeeta Mahesh Talmale (Independent).

– Kamptee: Manoj Baburao Rangari, Ganesh Anand Mudaliar, Ganesh Baburao Patil, Raju Raghunath Vaidya, Sachin Bhanudas Patil, Shaukat Ali Bagwan, Rajesh Bapuji Kakade, Deepak Sudhakar Mule, Samvidhan Lokhande, Kishor Marotarav Gedam.

– Nagpur South: Madhuri Mohan Mate (Baliraja Party), Arun Rambhau Gade (Independent).

– Nagpur Central: Ashok Anandrao Dhapodkar, Irfan Ahmed Ghulam Sibtain, Kishor Samundre, Gangadhar Nagorav Pathrabe, Deepak Umredkar, Deepak Devghare, Praful Bokade, Rajesh Dhakate, Vinayak Madhavrao Parate (Patilwale), Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Ramrao Hedau, Harishchandra Velekar.

– Katol: Subodh Baburao Mohite (Independent), Rajshree Shrikant Jichkar (Independent), Naresh Jankarrao Arasade (Independent), Vrushabh Gajananrao Wankhede (Independent), Sandeep Yashwantrao Sarode (Independent).

– Nagpur West: Naresh Wamanrao Barde (Independent), Rajesh Janrao Gopale (Independent), Rajendra Babulal Tiwari (Independent).

– Ramtek: Karamore Ramesh Prabhakar, Shantaram Vitthobaji Jalte, Harishbhau Gulab Uike, Kishor Manohar Belsare, Naresh Karan Dhopte, Dr. Raju alias Rajesh Thackeray, Vicky Ratiram Jibhkate.

– Hingna: Comrade Shyam Gulabrao Kale, Dinesh Tarachand Bansod, Shivkumar Govardhan Meshram, Prajay Dinkar Ramteke, Smt. Ujjwala Purushottam Bodhare, Rahul Dhanraj Sontakke, Mahendra Dhanjibhai Meshram, Vrinda Prakash Nagpure.

– Nagpur South West: Maroti Sitaram Wankhede (Bahujan Republican Socialist Party).

– Saoner: Mukesh Subhash Mittal, Mehmood Yusuf Siddiqui, Raju Punjaram Kambe.

All these candidates have withdrawn their nominations, effectively narrowing down the final roster for the upcoming assembly elections in Nagpur.