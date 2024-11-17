Nagpur Assembly Election 2024: Candidates from All Six Constituencies Share Their Vision with ‘Nagpur Today’

Advertisement

Nagpur: The stage is set for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with polling scheduled in a single phase on November 20. As Nagpur, the state’s second capital, braces for the political battle, candidates from all six constituencies in Nagpur shared their views with Nagpur Today.

South-West Nagpur: Fadnavis vs. Praful Guddhe

In South-West Nagpur, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting for the sixth time, representing the BJP. Facing him is Congress candidate Praful Guddhe Patil.

Guddhe remarked, “In 2014, Fadnavis rode the Modi wave and BJP’s chief ministerial face helped him gain overwhelming support. However, the political landscape has changed, and the people are now looking for change. This election will be a tough fight.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis expressed confidence, stating, “The people stand firmly behind me and will elect me with a decisive majority.”

Central Nagpur: Pravin Datke vs. Bunty Shelke

BJP candidate Pravin Datke expressed optimism about his prospects, saying, “The people of Central Nagpur will definitely elect a BJP MLA. My focus will be on addressing pending issues in the area and creating employment opportunities.”

On the other hand, Congress candidate Bunty Shelke accused the BJP of misleading the public, adding, “Our campaign is gaining momentum, and we are confident of victory.”

North Nagpur: Nitin Raut vs. Sandeep Mane

In North Nagpur, the contest is between sitting Congress MLA Nitin Raut and BJP’s Sandeep Mane.

Mane criticized the current state of the constituency, stating, “The residents lack basic amenities. My focus will be on comprehensive development, and I am confident the people will elect me for this vision.”

Raut, countering BJP’s polarization tactics, stated, *”I have complete faith in my work and the people’s trust. Last time, I won with a significant majority, and this time will be no different.”

East Nagpur: Krishna Khopde vs. Duneswar Pethe

BJP’s Krishna Khopde expressed his commitment to development, stating, “East Nagpur is a model of progress. I aim to further transform the area and provide employment to the youth.”

NCP candidate Duneswar Pethe criticized the previous work in the region as unplanned, adding, “The focus has been on benefiting big corporations rather than solving pressing local issues like the dumping yard. I will prioritize resolving such challenges.”

South Nagpur: Girish Pandav vs. Mohan Mate

Congress candidate Girish Pandav expressed confidence, saying, “As a candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, I have significant public support. I am confident of a victory with a lead of 40,000-50,000 votes.”



BJP’s Mohan Mate countered, stating, “I will focus on creating employment opportunities for the unemployed in South Nagpur. The people will elect me again with a strong mandate.”



West Nagpur: Vikas Thakre vs. Sudhakar Kohale

Congress MLA Vikas Thakre emphasized his consistent connection with the public, stating, “As an MLA, I have delivered on key promises, and the people are satisfied with my work. I will continue to focus on providing basic amenities to my constituents.”



BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale countered, “I am actively engaging with the people to understand their issues. A BJP MLA is crucial for the development of this constituency, and I am confident of a significant victory.”



As the election campaign gains momentum, all eyes are on Nagpur to see which way the winds of change will blow on November 20.