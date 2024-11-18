Nagpur Assembly Constituencies: ‘Nagpur Today’ Analyzes Likely Winners

Advertisement

Nagpur: As Maharashtra’s second capital, Nagpur’s Assembly elections are drawing keen attention this year. Nagpur Today analyzed the electoral dynamics of all six constituencies in the district, shedding light on the candidates’ prospects. Here’s the constituency-wise breakdown:

South-West Nagpur: Fadnavis vs. Gudhe

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting for the sixth time from this constituency. Congress has fielded Prafulla Gudhe Patil against him, setting up a fierce contest. However, Fadnavis appears to have the upper hand.

Central Nagpur: Datke vs. Shelke

BJP’s Pravin Datke faces Congress candidate Bunty Shelke in this constituency. Current trends indicate strong momentum for Shelke, making him a likely winner.

North Nagpur: Raut vs. Mane

Incumbent Congress MLA Nitin Raut is up against BJP’s Milind Mane. Despite BJP’s criticism over developmental issues, Raut retains a stronghold and is expected to emerge victorious.

East Nagpur: Khopde vs. Pethe

BJP’s Krishna Khopde is contesting against NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Duneshwar Pethe. Khopde appears to have a significant edge and is likely to secure the seat.

South Nagpur: Pandav vs. Mate

Congress has fielded Girish Pandav against BJP’s Mohan Mate. The contest is neck-and-neck, but Pandav seems to have a slight advantage.

West Nagpur: Thakre vs. Kohle

Congress candidate Vikas Thakre faces BJP’s Sudhakar Kohle in a high-stakes battle. Thakre’s strong influence in the constituency suggests he may outpace Kohle.

As the election day nears, Nagpur remains a battleground to watch, with each constituency witnessing intense contests and high voter engagement.