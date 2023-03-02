Nagpur all set to welcome the ‘Gully Boy’ Divine!

Nagpur: The city seems to have become a favourite place for the artists to perform. With so many artists coming to the city, Nagpur seems to be extremely excited for this artist!

Indian rapper, Vivian Fernandes, who is famous by his nickname ‘Divine’ has got the youngsters of the country wrapped in songs. This is the very first time that Divine would be performing in Nagpur and the excitement seems to be unreal in the city.

Advertisement

The event is being orgnaised by See the Lights Events and Platinum Planning on March 4 from 6pm to 10pm. The mega event is being presented by BBB Sports News.

Powered by MYFM 94.3, the venue is sponsored by Anjani Exotica, with ticketing partner—Fourenine. Ticketing outlets in Nagpur—Fuel Station and Fitness Courtyard. The Rapper is being managed by Inspiring Tie Production and the event by Showcraft and Clubbing Creature.

Nagpur Today is pleased to be a part of the event by being the digital media partners.

Online tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow. One can even collect the tickets by contacting 9370360497/ 9370355711.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement