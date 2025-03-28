Advertisement



Nagpur: The recarpeting work on the runway of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, has finally been completed. Starting April 1, the runway will be available 24 hours a day for flight operations. Coinciding with this, summer schedule flights will also commence, leading to an increase in the number of flights.

According to sources, while the major resurfacing work is finished, final touches like painting and cable installations at certain spots are currently underway. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) restricting runway operations between 10 am and 6 pm remains in place until March 31, after which flight operations will resume in full capacity. The summer schedule slots have been allocated for the period between March 30 and October.

Key Highlights

• Runway markings and painting are being handled by KG Gupta Company from Indore.

• After receiving the work order, the company conducted a survey from June to September 2024 before beginning work.

• The recarpeting process officially began on October 1, 2024, but faced multiple interruptions due to various reasons.

• Work resumed again on November 24 after delays.

High Court’s intervention sped up the process

Delays in runway recarpeting and passenger inconvenience had been widely reported in local media since October 2024. Taking note of these reports, the High Court registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) and directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other agencies to complete the work at the earliest.

Additionally, the project was disrupted due to VIP movements during the election period, as the runway—originally scheduled to remain closed from 10 AM to 8 PM for repairs—was not always available for the full duration. To expedite the work, the contractor set up a second hot mix plant in the AAI staff colony around 1.5 months ago.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had issued a one-month deadline on December 23, 2024, urging the contractor to finish the work. However, the directive had little impact. Earlier, the AAI had projected June 2025 as the completion date for the runway work.

With the recapitalization now complete, full-fledged 24-hour operations will commence from April 1, offering much-needed relief to airlines and passengers alike.

The summer schedule departures from Nagpur:flight_schedule.png

(For exact dates, operating days, and flight status, please check online updates for April schedules.)

