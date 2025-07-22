Nagpur Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email

Advertisement



Nagpur: A bomb threat email received at Nagpur Airport early Tuesday morning has triggered a massive search operation by security forces. The email, sent around 7:30 am, claimed that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had been placed inside a cigarette packet and could detonate at any time.

Following the alert, airport officials immediately notified Sonegaon Police Station. Within minutes, teams from the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and fire brigade reached the airport and began intensive checks across the premises.

So far, no suspicious object has been discovered. The search operation is still underway, and further investigation is ongoing.

Notably, this is not the first such incident. Nagpur Airport had received similar bomb threat emails on June 25 and 26.